Husband, wife found dead inside Oak Park home under 'suspicious circumstances,' police say

By
OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A husband and wife were found dead inside a home in west suburban Oak Park Monday night, police said.

Police responded to a call for a well-being check in the 500-block of Fair Oaks Avenue near the Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District at about 7:30 p.m. and found two people dead inside.

A preliminary investigation indicates the deaths were under suspicious circumstances, police said. Police officers were seen inside the home taking pictures Tuesday morning.

Jeffrey Gilbert, an attorney and partner with Johnson, Jones, Snelling, Gilbert and Davis worked alongside the couple for many years and could not believe the news.

"They were wonderful people. I've known them each for decades," he said. "We've seen them get married have their children, we've all sort of grown up together professionally since law school. It's awful."

Authorities have not released any further information on the identities of the couple.

The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak parkpolice
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois is 'bending the curve' Pritzker says as COVID-19 death toll nears 900
New coronavirus task force to explore reopening US economy
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths at 170 in 3,555 cases
Bucktown stationery studio helps couples impacted by COVID-19
Who is not eligible to get a coronavirus stimulus check
Show More
'I was very confused': Mom sick with COVID-19 gives birth in coma
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wed.
Farmers forced to destroy unsold surplus causing food supply concerns
Metra, Amtrak salute essential workers with #SoundTheHorn campaign
$25K reward offered in robbery of Logan Square postal carrier
More TOP STORIES News