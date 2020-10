Mayor Lori Lightfoot to give update on Chicago's COVID-19 response

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady will provide an update on Chicago's COVID-19 response Monday.The update comes as the number of COVID-19 cases across Illinois has been on the rise, with the positivity rate for the state rising above 5%. The update also comes after Chicago Public Schools announced a plan to bring early childhood and special needs students back into the classroom later in the second quarter.The Chicago Teachers Union has pushed back against the plan, calling it risky.