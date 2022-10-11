COVID update: Illinois reports 1,441 new cases, 0 new deaths

The Chicago area saw its lowest COVID-19 transmission levels Friday since the start of the pandemic.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,441 new COVID cases and 0 new deaths Tuesday.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

The Chicago area is seeing some of the lowest COVID community transmission levels since the start of the pandemic. Cook County and all surrounding counties are all in the green, low-transmission group.

There have been at least 3,778,171 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 35,082 related deaths.

As of Monday night, 955 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 115 patients were in the ICU, and 33 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 12.

