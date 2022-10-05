2022 flu season projected to be worse than past years, health officials warn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is warning people this year's flu season could be bad, even while COVID-19 levels continue to drop.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said that this could be the worst flu season in years. Health officials are projecting the uptick due to data coming from the southern hemisphere as well as a recent trend of mild flu seasons the past few years.

"We've really had pretty mild flu seasons the past few years because of COVID," Arwady said. "It means that a lot of people have not had exposure to flu."

Arwady said that the best time to get vaccinated for the flu and a new COVID booster is actually now. Arwady said that the vaccine takes two weeks to take full effect, so getting vaccinated before the start of the flu season is the best option.

The commissioner also said that Chicago is in its best spot in terms of COVID numbers in the city.

"We are in the best place in terms of COVID-19 than we've been in the last six months," Arwady said. "We're at a low community level, which I'm pleased about."

Arwady and other public health officials fear the possibility of an uptick as the winter months roll in, but said that those looking to get vaccinated can visit the city's website to find locations near you.