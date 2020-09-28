Family awaiting arrival of new baby sets up tailgate outside NC hospital due to COVID-19 admission restrictions

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. -- Coronavirus restrictions at hospitals mean visitors are being severely restricted and often even barred from entering.This can be particularly hard for families adding new members.A North Carolina couple expecting their first child were unable to allow any of their loved ones to visit.But this didn't stop those loved ones from setting up outside the hospital. They put up a tent and held a type of tailgate in anticipation of the new arrival.At the tailgate they created signs like "Push Maddie" and "Just say yes to the drugs."After some birthing scares, Madilyn Mazur and her husband Michael Mazur welcomed their son on Sept. 25.Michael Jr. arrived via c-section at six pounds and 11 ounces.