COVID-19 Chicago: As COVID vaccines ramp up, what will a return to work look like?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As vaccine distribution ramps up, and COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in the Chicagoland area, many employers and employees are wondering when they can safely return to the office, and what the office will look like upon return.Marc J. Siegel is the founder and managing partner of Siegel & Dolan, and has practiced labor and employment law in Chicago for his entire career. He joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday morning to discuss what return to work could look like for those in an office setting.Employers have broad discretion surrounding return to work, Siegel said. They can also require that employees be vaccinated, with a few exceptions.