Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 26,062 new cases, 197 deaths over past week

There have been 1,564,386 total COVID cases, including 24,261 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 3-9 is at 5.1%.
Since Friday, Sept. 3, laboratories have reported testing 578,943 specimens for a total of 29,756,833 since the pandemic began.
CPS COVID cases Chicago: Nearly 3K isolating after possible virus exposure; Lane Tech HS has most
As of Thursday night, 2,346 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 549 patients were in the ICU and 311 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 14,149,453 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,514. SInce last Friday, 143,596 vaccines were administered.