Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 26,062 new cases, 197 deaths over past week

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported Friday 26,062 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 197 related deaths over the past week.

There have been 1,564,386 total COVID cases, including 24,261 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 3-9 is at 5.1%.

Since Friday, Sept. 3, laboratories have reported testing 578,943 specimens for a total of 29,756,833 since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday night, 2,346 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 549 patients were in the ICU and 311 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



A total of 14,149,453 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,514. SInce last Friday, 143,596 vaccines were administered.

