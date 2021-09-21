coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,002 cases, 23 deaths

By , and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,002 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 16 related deaths Tuesday.

There have been 1,601,759 total COVID cases, including 24,661 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 14-20 is at 4.1%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 73,732 specimens for a total of 30,793,840 since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 2.039 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 497 patients were in the ICU and 261 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



A total of 14,354,101 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,366. On Sunday, 14,249 vaccines were administered.

