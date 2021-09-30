Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,344 cases, 42 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,344 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 42 related deaths Thursday.There have been 1,627,508 total COVID cases, including 24,976 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from September 23-29 is down to 2.8 percent, the lowest figure reported since July 19, 2021.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 180,411 specimens for a total of 31,878,109 since the pandemic began.As of Wednesday night, 1,840 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 453 patients were in the ICU and 225 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 14,555,022 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 23,885. On Wednesday, 27,097 vaccines were administered.As of Thursday, over 7 million people in Illinois are fully vaccinated. That's just over 55.2% of the state's population.The CDC director has added frontline workers to the list of those eligible for booster shots, which also includes people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those 50 and above with chronic health care problems should get boosters 6 months after their first dose. The CDC said younger people with underlying health issues can decide for themselves.With the CDC's recommendation, millions of Americans will now eligible for the booster shot, but the head of Pfizer said he believes there is enough supply to handle those people and those still awaiting their initial vaccination.