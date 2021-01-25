Chicago COVID: 1 year ago today IL confirmed the state's 1st coronavirus case

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8885337" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "They just did a really good job taking care of me," he said, becoming emotional. "They treated me like a person, not an illness. So I appreciated what they did."

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5868376" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tim Fleischer reports on the first Coronavirus US case.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday marks one year since Illinois' first case of COVID-19 was confirmed.A woman who traveled to Wuhan, China caught the virus while she was there before flying back to the Chicago area.Her husband contracted the virus from her and both were treated at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates where both made full recoveries.We spoke with the husband, Tom Panocha, in December."They just did a real good job taking care of me," Panocha said. "They treated me like a person, not an illness. It was almost two weeks before I found out that I had it and I really didn't think I was sick."Doctor Ngozi Ezike, from the Illinois Department of Public Health spoke Sunday about the rapid spread of the virus."Lets please do our part, wear out masks. Lets remember all of those who have lost their lives to this horrible virus, and lets all vow to do all that we can to minimize any additional lives that are lost."Dr. Ezike again asked that everyone continue to wear a mask and social distance.