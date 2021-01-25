coronavirus chicago

Chicago COVID: 1 year ago today IL confirmed the state's 1st coronavirus case

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday marks one year since Illinois' first case of COVID-19 was confirmed.

A woman who traveled to Wuhan, China caught the virus while she was there before flying back to the Chicago area.

RELATED: Nurses who cared for Illinois' first COVID-19 patients get vaccinated at St. Alexius

Her husband contracted the virus from her and both were treated at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates where both made full recoveries.

We spoke with the husband, Tom Panocha, in December.

"They just did a really good job taking care of me," he said, becoming emotional. "They treated me like a person, not an illness. So I appreciated what they did."



"They just did a real good job taking care of me," Panocha said. "It was almost two weeks before I found out that I had it and I really didn't think I was sick."

Doctor Ngozi Ezike, from the Illinois Department of Public Health spoke Sunday about the rapid spread of the virus.

"Lets please do our part, wear out masks. Lets remember all of those who have lost their lives to this horrible virus, and lets all vow to do all that we can to minimize any additional lives that are lost."

RELATED: From deaths to survivors, COVID-19 leaves lives permanently changed

Dr. Ezike again asked that everyone continue to wear a mask and social distance.

WATCH: Jan. 21, 2020 news coverage on the nation's first confirmed case of coronavirus
Tim Fleischer reports on the first Coronavirus US case.

