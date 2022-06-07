COVID Update: IL reports 4,861 new cases, 18 deaths Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 4,861 new COVID cases and 18 new deaths Tuesday.There have been at least 3,337,641 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 33,883 related deaths.As of Monday night, 1,218 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 111 patients were in the ICU, and 33 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 25% of ICU beds are available.IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 39.5 per 100,000 people.A total of 22,443,347 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 65% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 12,328.