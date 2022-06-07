coronavirus illinois

COVID Update: IL reports 4,861 new cases, 18 deaths Tuesday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CDPH commissioner honored for work during COVID pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 4,861 new COVID cases and 18 new deaths Tuesday.

There have been at least 3,337,641 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 33,883 related deaths.

RELATED | Chicago COVID update: City moves to CDC's high risk level

As of Monday night, 1,218 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 111 patients were in the ICU, and 33 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 25% of ICU beds are available.

IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 39.5 per 100,000 people.

A total of 22,443,347 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 65% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 12,328.

RELATED | COVID reinfection likely to become more common without variant-specific vaccines, experts say
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countywinnebago countyevanstonvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL reports 4,131 new cases, zero deaths
Gospel Fest returns downtown after violence, COVID delays
CDC lowers COVID transmission risk in some Chicago area counties
Illinois reports 6,399 new COVID cases, 8 deaths
TOP STORIES
Chicago woman says stranger moved into Chatham home, refuses to leave
Thieves smash way into Des Plaines luxury car dealership
'Cowards': Teacher who survived Uvalde shooting slams police response
Man charged in shooting of CPD officer in Englewood
LeBron James calls on US to bring Brittney Griner home
LIVE: ABC7 to host digital town hall celebrating Pride Month
Man shot while sleeping on bench in Lincoln Park, Chicago police say
Show More
Carjacked SUV nearly ends up in Lake Michigan after South Side crash
Machete attacks Chicago: CPD has person of interest in armed robberies
Man charged in stabbing, battery on Chinatown Red Line platform
Joliet woman charged with reckless homicide after West Loop crash
Chicago Weather: Sunny but cool Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News