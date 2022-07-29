COVID Update: IL reports 5,913 new cases, 5 deaths; Cook County in 'high' transmission, CDC says

According to the CDC, 66 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19.

The highly contagious Omicron subvariant sweeping the country has caught up with President Joe Biden.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 5,913 new COVID cases and five new deaths Friday.

Cook County remains in the "high" category for COVID transmission.

IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,563,653 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,357 related deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,459 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 153 patients were in the ICU, and 43 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 20% of hospital beds are available.

A total of 22,985,407 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 69.487% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 12,671.

The counties listed at High Community Level are Boone, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Will, and Winnebago in northern Illinois; Adams, Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Fulton, Hancock, Knox, Macon, Marshall, Moultrie, Pike, Shelby, Vermillion, and Warren in central Illinois; and Bond, Calhoun, Crawford, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jersey, Johnson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Richland, Saline, St. Clair, Union, Wabash, Wayne, Washington and Williamson in Southern Illinois.

"With 97 counties at an elevated risk level for COVID-19, the most important thing people can do to protect themselves is to make sure they are up-to-date on their vaccinations and boosters," said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. "This is the most effective means we have to protect ourselves from serious illness, hospitalization and death. So please don't wait to get up-to-date!"

The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:

Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease

-Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection

-Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed

-Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions

-Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)

-IF YOU TEST POSITIVE: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies

If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease

-consider self-testing to detect infection before contact

-consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19

At the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, they should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their 2nd booster, if eligible.

