Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 645 cases, 8 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 645 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 8 related deaths Friday.The state has seen a significant increase of cases in the last seven days, with a total of 2,945 cases in the past seven days up 39% from 2,120 cases in the prior seven days.Under statewide "bridge" metrics, IDPH is now reporting a significant increasing trend for daily cases, and their analysis indicates cases are likely to continue rising.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 3-9 is at 1.7%. The last time it was that high on June 3.In regional metrics, Region 4 has seen its test positivity rise from 5.7% to 6.1%, the highest of any Illinois region. Region 4 borders Missouri, which has seen a recent surge in COVID cases as well, and includes Madison, Clinton, St. Clair, Monrose and Randolph counties.There have been 1,395,497 total COVID cases, including 23,297 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 41,037 specimens for a total of 26,064,549 since the pandemic began.As of Thursday night, 430 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 91 patients were in the ICU and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 12,768,842 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 17,239. There were 25,781 vaccines administered in Illinois Thursday.