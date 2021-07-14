coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 742 cases, 7 deaths

Illinois' southwest regions seeing highest spike in test positivity
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 742 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and seven related deaths Wednesday.

There have been 1,398,409 total COVID cases, including 23,343 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 7-14 is at 2.2%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 34,313 specimens for a total of 26,183,998 since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 480 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 88 patients were in the ICU and 34 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

According to IDPH data, the southwestern regions of the state are seeing the highest spike. In the span of 30 days, Region 3 climbed from 1% to 5%. Region 4, to almost 8%; and Region 5 seeing a 4-percentage point increase in positivity rates.

A total of 12,873,967 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,198. There were 22,962 vaccines administered in Illinois Tuesday.
