Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,993 cases, 6 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,993 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and six related deaths Thursday.

The single-day case increase is the highest in the state since May 7. There have been 1,406,459 total COVID cases, including 23,398 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 15-22 is at 3.3%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 52,707 specimens for a total of 26,497,201 since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday night, 628 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 119 patients were in the ICU and 39 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 13,038,137 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,340. There were 24,432 vaccines administered in Illinois Wednesday.
