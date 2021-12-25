Amid COVID surge, Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral packed with faithful for Christmas midnight mass

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral was at full capacity for the annual Christmas Midnight Mass this year.
All of the parishioners masked up for the longtime Christmas tradition that was celebrated by Cardinal Blase Cupich.
"It's a nuisance at times to wear the mask inside it's an act of charity showing other people we are all united in one family," said Father Andy Matijevic Associate Pastor for Holy Name Cathedral.
The surge of the Omicron variant has interrupted holiday plans for many, especially with Illinois reporting new daily highs in COVID-19 cases this week.
But it didn't stop the faithful from singing and ringing in the holiday with midnight mass. A mass that's given everyone hope of a more normal celebration next year.
Cardinal Cupich shared a message of hope amid the pandemic.
"Despite still the danger of this plague that we are suffering, my prayer for you and your families and all of you who are watching is that soon this will end and we all remain healthy," Cupich told parishioners.
The cathedral sees its largest crowd during midnight mass each year. and that's why everyone was encouraged to register ahead of time.
But even with the surge of COVID, it was a welcome sight for the parishioners to be able to gather.
The Chicago Archdiocese streamed a pre-recorded Midnight Mass from Holy Name Cathedral Friday night.
