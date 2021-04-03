Chicago State University mass COVID vaccination site appointments now open

CHICAGO (WLS) -- COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Chicago State University are now open to certain zip codes.
The Chicago State University site will serve 1,200 walk-up and 1,000 drive-thru appointments a day. It will operate six days a week, Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Initially appointments are only available to those living in zip codes 60617, 60619, 60620, 60621, 60628, 60633, 60636, 60643, 60649, 60655 and 60827.
The Chicago State site will administer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, deliveries of which are increasing dramatically.
SEE ALSO | Illinois COVID vaccine efforts expand across state as other COVID-19 metrics rise
Illinois and Chicago are set to receive a combined 188,000 Johnson & Johnson doses, more than double what we saw this week and a 13-fold increase over last week's deliveries.
More vaccine is needed to combat a rise in cases, including a nearly 50% increase in the past week among adults age 18-39.
Both Chicago State and another mass vaccination site near Wrigley Field are by appointment only with no on-site registration. Appointments are available on zocdoc.com/vaccine. Additional appointments will be added daily.
All Chicagoans eligible in Phases 1A, 1B or 1C will be able to schedule appointments. The vaccine will be offered at no cost, and insurance is not required. Documentation requiring immigration status is also not required, the city said.
Steps from where Babe Ruth famously called his shot, Chicago residents will be able to get theirs at a conference center next to the Friendly Confines.
While Wrigley Field itself won't be utilized, shots will be given in one of the adjacent buildings in Gallagher Way with the goal of administering 2,000 doses per day. It will be operated by Advocate Aurora Health.
SEE ALSO | COVID cases spike in 2 zip codes on Chicago's North Side
Both locations open Monday.
SEE ALSO | Walgreens acknowledges 2nd dose scheduling problems in Chicago area, nationwide
The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Chicago State University mass COVID vaccination site appointments now open
COVID-19 VACCINE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News