COVID-19 vaccine side effects prompt Advocate Condell Medical Center to temporarily pause vaccinations

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. -- Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville is pausing COVID-19 vaccinations after some healthcare workers reported reactions to the shots.

Four employees experienced adverse reactions - including tingling and elevated heartrate - shortly after vaccination, according to a statement from Advocate Aurora Health.

Three of the workers are doing well at home and a fourth is receiving additional treatment.

While reactions are an expected side effect, Advocate said the pause will allow them time to better understand what may have caused the reactions.

Vaccinations at all other Advocate Aurora Health locations in Illinois and Wisconsin are continuing with no delay, according to the statement.
