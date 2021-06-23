cow on the loose

Herd of cows get loose in California neighborhood

By ABC7.com staff
Cows on the loose in Pico Rivera

PICO RIVERA, Calif. -- A herd of cows got loose and were running through a Pico Rivera neighborhood Tuesday night.

It is believed they got loose from a slaughterhouse in the area.

At least 20 cows were seen trotting down Durfee Avenue and other streets, first running in the roadway then cutting through yards and trampling bushes.



Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the area to help round up the wandering herd. The department was advising people to steer clear of the area.
