CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department has opened applications for its first entrance exam since January 2020.
For the first time, that exam can be taken online. Applications will be accepted until April 2.
Chicago police officers earn a starting salary of $48,078, which increases to $72,510 after 18 months. Benefits include medical and dental insurance subsidized by the city, holidays, tuition reimbursement and retirement savings and pension plans.
Candidates need to have at least 60 semester hours from an accredited university and must be between the ages of 21-40 to enter the academy.
The exam will take place in June 2021. Applicants who pass the exam will then get placed on a referral list for a random lottery order and will be contacted by July 2021 to complete the next steps in the process.
For more information, visit www.chicagopolice.org.
Chicago police accepting applications for entrance exam
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News