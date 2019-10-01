CPD officer accidentally discharges weapon, shoots self in buttocks, upper leg

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Police officer is in the hospital after he accidentally shot himself Tuesday afternoon.The incident happened around 4 p.m. on the city's Far South Side near the 3900-block of West 102nd Street.Officials confirmed that an on-duty officer accidentally discharged his weapon, striking himself in the buttock or upper leg.He was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition.The circumstances that led to the incident have not yet been disclosed. We will provide more information if it becomes available.