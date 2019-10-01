CPD officer accidentally discharges weapon, shoots self in buttocks, upper leg

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Police officer is in the hospital after he accidentally shot himself Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on the city's Far South Side near the 3900-block of West 102nd Street.

Officials confirmed that an on-duty officer accidentally discharged his weapon, striking himself in the buttock or upper leg.

He was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

The circumstances that led to the incident have not yet been disclosed. We will provide more information if it becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaccidental shootingchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Sources: Chicago Bears LB Roquan Smith not acting like himself
Former Gangster Disciple testifies at trial for murder of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee
CPD commander demoted after Lollapalooza-goers allegedly allowed in restricted area
Naked man escapes from kidnappers' trunk in Houston
First cannabis cafe in US set to open in California
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, storms with heavier rain to the north
Show More
Pompeo accuses Democrats of bullying in impeachment probe
Documents show Smollett special prosecutor donated to Kim Foxx
Ronald McDonald house reopens 8 months after pipes burst
Stolen puppy returned to Aurora pet store
MSI construction worker pinned under forklift, critically injured
More TOP STORIES News