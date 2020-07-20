Chicago police release video showing confrontation near Grant Park Columbus statue protest

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6325634" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown discusses the protests at the statue of Columbus in Grant Park and weekend violence in the city.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department has released video from last week's protest at Grant Park near the Christopher Columbus statue that ended with several officers hurt.CPD Superintendent David Brown announced a change to how they will manage protests moving forward after sharing video from Friday night, saying an hour-long peaceful demonstration turned into a coordinated effort to "ambush" police.Police footage showed a group huddling under umbrellas in formation as they approached the Grant Park Christopher Columbus statue. The group hurled projectiles including frozen water bottles at officers guarding the statue.Police said a massive banner being carried at the front of the march was covering sharpened PVC pipe, which was then used to attack officers.In all, police said 49 officers were injured, 18 were taken to the hospital after being hit by an incendiary device. Police said one sergeant suffered a broken eye socket and broken knee cap."Peaceful demonstrations have been hijacked by organized mobs," Superintendent Brown said. "We just don't want to believe people would act this way toward us. That they would take advantage of us. That they would take advantage of our sacred right, the First Amendment...I have ordered all of our officers to wear any and all protective gear when protests occur."Superintendent Brown said needing more officers for such mob action takes resources away from combating violence on the city's South and West sides.He also warned peaceful protestors that attending rallies may lead to your motives being quote hijacked and stressed that if that Columbus statue had been toppled... Someone could have been killed.Police made 12 arrests at the violent protest on Friday and the superintendent said initial intelligence suggests there was "outside influence' leading to the violence.