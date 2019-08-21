Chicago police to unveil new Samsung technology for pilot program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police will showcase new technology designed to give officers who are on patrol better resources.This works in conjunction with officers' Samsung Galaxy smartphones, essentially making them computers. The Samsung DeX In-Vehicle Solution allows officers to launch investigations, run names and license plates on the scene and connect to Chicago police servers, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said.The pilot program will launch in the 11th District and by the end of the year, all officers in the district will have the technology for a trial run.