3 injured when car crashes into Food 4 Less in Crest Hill, employees say

At least 3 people were injured when a car crashed into a Food 4 Less grocery store on Larkin Avenue in Crest Hill Tuesday.

An employee at the store said the car drove into the front of the Food 4 Less on North Larken Avenue, crashed into the self-checkout area, and eventually came to a stop in an aisle.

The car struck several people in the store, including an older customer in the self-checkout area. That older customer and the driver were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

At least one other person was treated at the scene, the source said.

Crest Hill police and fire officials have not yet commented on the incident. The store is closed for the day and it was not immediately known when it would reopen.

