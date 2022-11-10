Classmates, teammates honor Crestwood teen Ryan Plowman who died of mono

Ryan Plowman, a 17-year-old from Crestwood, IL, died after catching mono. He was immunocompromised and unable to fight off the common illness.

CRESTWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Several hundred people gathered at Shepard High School in Crestwood to remember star soccer player Ryan Plowman, who died at age 17 after catching mononucleosis.

While mono is generally considered a common illness, Ryan's immune system was compromised from having Crohn's Disease and he was unable to fight it off.

"You shouldn't die from mono, but he just had a perfect storm," said his father Daniel Plowman.

"Sometimes life doesn't make sense," said teammate Aiden Wright.

A week after celebrating the regional championship with his soccer team, Ryan was in the hospital with mono. At the vigil Wednesday, he was remembered not only as a standout athlete but also an honor student.

"He was special," said his coach Zeno Toscas. "They raised one hell of a kid.

Ryan's coach presented his parents with the game ball from the regional championship, and vowed the team will honor him by wearing armbands with his number, 4, next season.

Friends said Ryan was a leader who made a lasting impression on everyone he touched. As the vigil drew to a close they released orange balloons, the school colors.

"I just want to thank everybody for helping us get through this," Daniel Plowman told the attendees.

A GoFundMe account for Ryan has raised more than $80,000 already. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday and funeral services on Friday.