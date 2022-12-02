Will County Sheriff's Office investigates triple stabbing in unincorporated Crete Township home

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Three pwople were injured in a stabbing in a home in unincorporated Crete Thursday night, the Will County Sheriff's Office said.

Police said they responded to the 2600-block of Shady Grove Court at 6:41 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies found three people who had been cut and stabbed with a knife, and possibly shot, inside the home. A 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old were found bleeding profusely with multiple cuts and stab wounds, police said.

A 36-year-old man from Wisconsin was also found in the residence.

Police said it appears a gun may have been fired both inside and outside the home, but it was not clear if anyone had been struck with gunfire.

The couple was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Chicago hospital for additional treatment, all in critical condition, police said. The 36-year-old man was airlifted to a Chicago hospital for treatment.

Police said they believe the couple will survive their injuries.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates the 36-year-old man, who appears to be related to the couple by marriage, attacked them inside of their home. Police believe this was a domestic incident and there is no wider threat to the public.

"I ain't never seen this before. You hear about it in other places, but now you are hearing about it everywhere, so no one

is excluded," neighbor Sharon Miller said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and police are working with other local and state police agencies to attempt to locate other family members and check on their welfare.

No further information was available.