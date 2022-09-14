Nearly $85K in catalytic converters stolen from Crystal Lake truck lot

The owner of a truck lot in Crystal Lake said thieves have stolen nearly $85,000 in catalytic converters.

The owner of Signature Truck Center said thieves cut 28 catalytic converters off vehicles in the lot. He said it's the second time the truck center has been targeted in the past two years.

The 28 catalytic converters are worth more than $84,000. While the truck lot has cameras, the owner said it was dark and the camera was at a bad angle to capture the thieves on video.

The business is offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Crystal Lake police are investigating the thefts.