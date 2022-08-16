WATCH LIVE

Crystal Lake man charged after crash into 2nd story of home, seriously injuring man

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
1 hour ago
Police have identified the driver who slammed into a Crystal Lake home, but said he has been unable to communicate with anyone as a result of injuries from the crash.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Crystal Lake man was charged after a car crashed into the second story of a home last month, seriously injuring a man inside.

On Tuesday, the McHenry County State's Attorney announced charges of aggravated reckless driving, reckless conduct and criminal damage to property over $100,000 against Connor Kirkpatrick, 27.

Family details horror after car plows into Crystal Lake home, seriously injuring father

The crash occurred on July 27 in the 100-block of Heather Drive.

Angelo Pleotis, 64, was taking a shower when the car plowed through his garage and into his home in Crystal Lake, injuring him so badly he may never walk again.

Police said Kirkpatrick remains hospitalized from injuries sustained from the crash and a warrant will be served on his release.

