Woman attacked, punched in face while on CTA Brown Line on North Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are investigating after a woman says she was attacked while on the CTA Brown Line on the North Side Thursday.

The victim said she was sitting in her seat on the train around 8:30 a.m. when an unidentified man punched her in the face.

The woman then exited the train at Fullerton and Sheffield in Lincoln Park and called 911. She was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition with injuries to her mouth.

There is no one in custody and Area Three Detectives are investigating.

