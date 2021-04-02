Traffic

CTA unveils new electric buses

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CTA unveils new electric buses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is looking to expand its efforts to go green with a new fleet of electric CTA buses.

The six bright blue buses are designed to provide a cleaner, quieter ride that reduces fuel costs and decreases emissions.

The trial phase will take place over the next couple months on the #66 Chicago route, which travels east/west between Navy Pier and Austin Boulevard on the West Sid.

The CTA said the order of electric buses will give the city one of the largest electric bus fleets in the country. The CTA plans to transition to an all-electric bus fleet by 2040.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficbuselectric vehiclescta
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 13, fatally shot by Chicago police in Little Village
Pritzker commutes Gerald Reed's sentence to time served
Fake COVID vaccine cards a hot commodity on dark web
Health officials issue Easter COVID warning
Officers could have ended George Floyd's restraint, duty sergeant says
Chicago police investigating South Side car dealership break-in
Train derails in eastern Taiwan, killing 48, injuring dozens
Show More
Witnesses relive trauma, guilt over Floyd's death during trial
Train for a new career in IT through Google's certificate program
Artist paints realistic portraits of athletes, musicians
4-year-old boy killed in Bishop Ford crash with IDOT truck
Chicago Weather: Sunny, slightly warmer Friday
More TOP STORIES News