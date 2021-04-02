CTA unveils new electric buses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is looking to expand its efforts to go green with a new fleet of electric CTA buses.The six bright blue buses are designed to provide a cleaner, quieter ride that reduces fuel costs and decreases emissions.The trial phase will take place over the next couple months on the #66 Chicago route, which travels east/west between Navy Pier and Austin Boulevard on the West Sid.The CTA said the order of electric buses will give the city one of the largest electric bus fleets in the country. The CTA plans to transition to an all-electric bus fleet by 2040.