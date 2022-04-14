Chicago police investigating 2 CTA Pink Line armed robberies minutes apart

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman robbed at gunpoint on CTA Pink Line train

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a pair of robberies on the CTA's Pink Line Thursday morning.

The first robbery took place on a train in the 1900-block of South Kedzie Avenue at about 1:50 a.m.

A 23-year-old woman said she on a train when she was approached by two male suspects in all-black clothing, police said. The woman told police one of the suspects took out a handgun and placed it on the side of her head while demanding her personal belongings.

The suspects then fled in an unknown direction, police said. The woman was not injured.

The second robbery occurred just five minutes later on the Pink Line station platform in the 1900-block of South Kedzie Avenue.

South Loop safety meeting zeros in on CTA crime, which is up compared to last year

Two men told police that they had just gotten off a train and were on a platform when two suspects approached.

The suspects pointed guns at the victims and demanded their belongings, police said. The victims complied and some of the belongings were later recovered nearby.

The suspects were last seen running northbound, police said. The victims were not injured.

No one is in custody in connection with either robbery. Area 4 detectives are investigating.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonorth lawndalechicago crimectaarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
City program to provide $500 a month to low-income residents
Man beaten unconscious, robbed in Chinatown; suspect at large
Car stolen with girl, 3, inside in South Loop; suspect at large: CPD
Berwyn man charged after couple found dead in Uptown apartment
Subway shooting suspect Frank R. James due in court
CPD considering arson after Loop garage fire damages cars
Body of missing Gary woman Ariana Taylor found
Show More
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter in cash deal
Illinois construction: How to find out when projects will end
At least a dozen cars vandalized at Schaumburg dealership
CA man says screen on new Tesla froze while on freeway
Chicago Weather: Very windy, gusts up to 50mph Thursday
More TOP STORIES News