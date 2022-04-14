Chicago police investigating 2 CTA Pink Line armed robberies minutes apart

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a pair of robberies on the CTA's Pink Line Thursday morning.The first robbery took place on a train in the 1900-block of South Kedzie Avenue at about 1:50 a.m.A 23-year-old woman said she on a train when she was approached by two male suspects in all-black clothing, police said. The woman told police one of the suspects took out a handgun and placed it on the side of her head while demanding her personal belongings.The suspects then fled in an unknown direction, police said. The woman was not injured.The second robbery occurred just five minutes later on the Pink Line station platform in the 1900-block of South Kedzie Avenue.Two men told police that they had just gotten off a train and were on a platform when two suspects approached.The suspects pointed guns at the victims and demanded their belongings, police said. The victims complied and some of the belongings were later recovered nearby.The suspects were last seen running northbound, police said. The victims were not injured.No one is in custody in connection with either robbery. Area 4 detectives are investigating.