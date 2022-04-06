Man found beaten, reports of people harassing riders at CTA Red Line, Green Line stops in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was more trouble involving the CTA Tuesday night, as Chicago police shared reports of groups of people harassing riders and a man beaten in the Loop.The Tuesday night attack involving the CTA comes amid growing concern about people's safety, both riding the train and on platforms.This latest incident happened downtown shortly after 11 p.m. Police said a 43-year-old man was found beaten in the CTA Red Line station at State and Lake streets.The victim suffered bruising and swelling to his face and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.Chicago police said the victim was not robbed. It's not clear why he was targeted.Meanwhile, CPD said they received multiple calls of groups of people, possibly teens, harassing riders Tuesday night at the Red and Green Line stations at State and Lake.It's unclear if the cases are linked or if any of the incidents were captured on security cameras.Late Monday, a CTA train operator was taken to the hospital after someone pushed him onto the tracks at the Granville Red Line station in Edgewater.The transit union has been in discussions with the mayor's office for more security at CTA stations after a spike in violence over the past year.But the CTA asserts it's a very safe system overall.