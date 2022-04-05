CTA train operator pushed onto tracks at North Side Red Line stop; safety questioned

CTA

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After a CTA Red Line train operator was pushed onto the tracks and injured at the Granville stop Monday night, workers and commuters are questioning safety on the CTA.

CTA tweeted about 8:40 p.m. that 95th-bound Red Line trains were standing at Granville in Chicago's North Side Edgewater neighborhood due to an injured train operator. Chicago police said the male operator was about to resume service southbound when a woman asked him to help retrieve a cell phone that had fallen on the tracks.

He got off the train to help, and as he looked at the tracks, he was pushed from behind onto them, police said.

The operator did not make contact with the electrified third rail, CTA officials said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment in fair condition.

RELATED: Security guards doubled, more Chicago police on CTA Blue Line, Red Line trains amid crime spree

CTA is working with Chicago police to identify a suspect, officials said.

No one is currently in custody.

Southbound Red Line trains were standing at Granville briefly after the operator was pushed, but normal service has resumed, CTA said.

Last month, officials said violent crime on CTA trains was up 28%, prompting CPD to assign teams of officers to public transit.

"More" security guards were also assigned to trains and buses and deployed seven days a week.
