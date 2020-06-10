CTA Green Line service suspended on South Side after person found dead on tracks

[Service Disruption] Green Line service has been temporarily suspended between Garfield and Ashland/63rd due to an unauthorized person on the tracks. Consider the #63 63rd buses. More: https://t.co/cnThZfTeIq — cta (@cta) June 10, 2020

[Major Delays] Blue Line trains are standing near Harlem (O'Hare Branch) due to an unauthorized person on the tracks. Crews working to restore service. — cta (@cta) June 10, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Service on the CTA Green Line has been temporarily suspended between Garfield and Ashland/63rd after a person found on the tracks died Wednesday morning.Trains are operating only between Harlem/Lake and 63rd Cottage Grove. It is not known how long the delay will last. Chicago police said they are conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead at about 5:30 a.m. in the 6300-block of South May Street.The CTA says to consider alternate transportation, including nearby bus routes, such as the #63 bus.Meanwhile on the Blue Line, service has been temporarily suspended