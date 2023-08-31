Man sentenced in wine bottle attack on CTA Red Line

A man who pleaded guilty in a wine bottle attack on the CTA Red Line in Chicago was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man in Chicago was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday after he attacked someone with a wine bottle on the CTA.

Solomon Washington pleaded guilty for the September 2022 attack. This was on a CTA Red Line train near the 95th Street station

Video from the incident shows two men taking the victim's wine bottle and hitting him in the head with it, leaving the man bleeding in his seat.

Washington also pled guilty to a separate robbery case he was charged with shortly after the wine bottle attack. He was sentenced to three years in that case and will serve the sentence concurrent to the CTA attack sentence.