Activists to patrol on CTA after violent Red Line robbery; Chicago police release photos of suspects

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Activists plan to patrol the CTA Monday morning following a violent robbery on a Red Line train.

Chicago police have released photos of two suspects they are looking for in the robbery, which occurred just before 3 a.m. near the 95th Street station.

The suspects robbed a passenger and then hit him in the head with a bottle.

The group of activists who will meet at 5 a.m. are crime fighters in their 50s and 60s. They said that are trained in martial arts and some, are former military members.

They've been riding the CTA to keep people safe for months.

Anyone with information about this incident should call police at (312) 745-4443 or submit a tip anonymously at CPDTIP.com