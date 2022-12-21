Woman, 23, pushed onto tracks at Chicago Avenue Red Line station on North Side; man charged: CPD

Woman pushed on tracks taken to Northwestern hospital in good condition

Chicago police say a man was charged with attempted murder after pushing a woman onto the CTA Red Line tracks at Chicago Avenue in the Gold Coast.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 39-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly pushing a 23-year-old woman onto the CTA Red Line tracks during the Tuesday morning rush hour in the Gold Coast, CPD said Wednesday morning.

Officials said the woman was standing on the Red Line platform at Chicago Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. when Ashley Goss pushed her onto the tracks. She suffered a cut on her forehead and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, CPD said.

Goss was arrested just before 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 0- to 100-block of East Chicago Avenue and charged, CPD said.

He's due in bond court Wednesday.

Red Line trains were running with some delays after the incident.

