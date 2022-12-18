Chicago shooting: Teen shot on CTA Red Line train near Chinatown, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen was shot on a CTA Red Line train in Chinatown early Sunday morning, police said.

Investigators said the 16-year-old boy was shot once in the ear and eye around 2:05 a.m. while riding a train near the Cermak-Chinatown station.

The victim told police he heard multiple shots fired, but was unable to provide further details. A witness provided a description of a possible suspect.

Police found a male matching the suspect description and took him into custody. A handgun was recovered at the scene. Charges are pending.

No information on the teen's condition was immediately available.

The shooting disrupted CTA service for a time, but the the transit agency tweeted that service had resumed with residual delays around 4:35 a.m.