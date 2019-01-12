Services was temporarily suspended Saturday afternoon on the CTA Red Line after a person was struck on the South Side.At about 11:30 a.m., the person was hit at 47th Street. The person was taken to the hospital, according to the Chicago Fire DepartmentTrains were temporarily stopped in both directions and shuttle service was provided for passengers between Sox/35th Street and 63rd Street.Train service was restored but residual delays were expected into the afternoon.