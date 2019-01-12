CTA service resumes after person struck by Red Line train between Sox/35th and 63rd

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Services was temporarily suspended Saturday afternoon on the CTA Red Line after a person was struck on the South Side.

At about 11:30 a.m., the person was hit at 47th Street. The person was taken to the hospital, according to the Chicago Fire Department

Trains were temporarily stopped in both directions and shuttle service was provided for passengers between Sox/35th Street and 63rd Street.

Train service was restored but residual delays were expected into the afternoon.
Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
person struckCTAtrain accidentChicagoFuller Park
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: More than 4 inches of snow, 25 mph wind gusts move through
Jayme Closs' parents killed because they were 'barrier' to her kidnapping, sheriff says
101 contenders thought they could make Cody Parkey's kick
Illinois refuses permit for concert to be hosted by R. Kelly in Springfield
New software may put an end to Netflix password sharing
Costco offers 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese with 20-year shelf life, sells out
Monarch butterfly population in California plummeted 86 percent in 1 year
Man forgets 2 lbs. of pot in Uber, gets arrested by undercover cops
Show More
Men robbed, carjacked on West Side during online dating meet-ups
SCARY VIDEO: Car narrowly misses Metra train after gate fails to close
DASHCAM VIDEO: Woman speeds past school bus as children board
California town launches 'Goat Fund Me' to prevent wildfires
Lin-Manuel Miranda brings 'Hamilton' to Puerto Rico
More News