Police investigating threat near Clark and Lake; CTA trains resume service

[Service Disruption / Major Delays] Blue, Brown, Orange, Purple, Pink, & Green Line trains are standing near Clark/Lake due to police activity. Crews working to restore service. — cta (@cta) September 25, 2019

CPD is investigating the validity of a threat to the CTA at Clark and Lake. Commuters can expect a heavier than normal police presence as crews respond pic.twitter.com/vuMkWZEwRZ — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 25, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA trains are back running after being halted due to police activity Wednesday afternoon near Clark Street and Lake Street in the Loop.According to the CTA Twitter page, the Blue, Brown, Orange, Purple, Pink and Green Line trains were at a standstill.Crews have since restored service.Police have given the all clear and said they are investigating the incident.Officials said commuters should expect heavier than normal delays and police presence.No other information was provided at this time.