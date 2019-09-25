Police investigating threat near Clark and Lake; CTA trains resume service

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA trains are back running after being halted due to police activity Wednesday afternoon near Clark Street and Lake Street in the Loop.

According to the CTA Twitter page, the Blue, Brown, Orange, Purple, Pink and Green Line trains were at a standstill.


Crews have since restored service.

Police have given the all clear and said they are investigating the incident.

Officials said commuters should expect heavier than normal delays and police presence.



No other information was provided at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update when more information is available.
