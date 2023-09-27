Thinking about the Culver's flavor of the day? Wednesday is a good day to go! 10% of proceeds are going to Cal's Angels.

Culver's holds fundraiser for pediatric cancer charity at 60 locations across Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Wednesday, Culver's restaurants are holding a fundraiser for Cal's Angels, a local pediatric cancer charity.

Jim DiVerde, a Culver's owner-operator, joined ABC7 to tell us what the fundraiser is all about.

Cal's Angels is based in St. Charles. Their mission is to grant wishes, raise awareness and fund research to help kids fighting cancer.

The charity grants wishes to over 200 kids at Chicagoland hospitals each year, in addition to extensive work to fund critical pediatric cancer research being conducted at hospitals in Chicago and beyond.

Culver's will donate 10% of sales on Wednesday from 60 restaurants around the area to Cal's Angels. The restaurants will also hold a raffle to win free Culver's for a year!

You can contact your local Culver's to see if they're participating.