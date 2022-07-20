television

ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams hosts 'On Patrol: Live'

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dan Abrams, ABC News' chief legal analyst, is the host of the new series "On Patrol: Live" which follows police confronting crime and helping people under siege.

"There is a fascination with understanding what police officers do, on a daily basis," Abrams said. "We're talking about watching live, in real time police officers doing police work in different departments, in different parts of the country around America."


Public perception of police is in a difficult place at the moment, but Abrams said his show can help viewers learn about what law enforcement is really like.

"I think a lot of people who don't know much about policing have a sense of officers going around and firing their weapon," he said. "The reality is, the majority of police officers in America never fire their weapon in the course of duty, ever, in their entire careers."

Abrams tries to dispel misconceptions about the legal profession overall with his analysis of news events.


"Just because someone does something wrong, doesn't necessarily make it illegal," Abrams said is one of the biggest misconceptions people have. "And I have a hard time sometimes convincing people that, and they say, 'But wait a second this is terrible, this shouldn't happen.' And my answer to them
is, you're right, but that doesn't necessarily make it a crime."

"On Patrol: Live" airs on REELZ starting this Friday.
