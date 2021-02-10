2 killed, 1 seriously hurt in high-speed Dan Ryan crash near Englewood, Illinois State Police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10322241" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A driver is lucky to be alive after he skidded off an interchange ramp in Milwaukee and plunged 70 feet to the highway below.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least two people are dead and one person is seriously hurt after a crash on the Dan Ryan Tuesday night.All lanes of the Dan Ryan at 65th Street were closed for hours after the overnight crash.Illinois State Police confirmed two people are dead after the incident, and a third person is seriously hurt, after the driver of the SUV was traveling at high speed, lost control, slammed into a concrete barrier, flipped and hit a pole, crushing the vehicle and pinning those inside.The two killed in the crash were taken to St. Bernard Hospital before being pronounced deceased.It happened just before 11 p.m. in the southbound express lanes of the Dan Ryan near 65th.The SUV was pinned up against the pole as firefighters worked to extricate those trapped.Traffic came to a stand-still, as emergency crews worked for at least two hours.Traffic was being diverted at 59th Street, and the expressway was shut down from 63rd to 71st streets.State police said the lanes reopened about 5:30 a.m.The investigation into what caused the crash continues.