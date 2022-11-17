Scholarship honors Daniel Moshi, West Leyden High School student who died during choir performance

Daniel Moshi was a gifted musician, with his exceptional voice earning him a spot as the lead tenor in the choir at Saint Andrews Assyrian Church.

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A new scholarship honors a suburban high school student who died suddenly during a choir performance last month.

Daniel was one of a few dozen students from around the state selected for a show choir performance at Naperville North high school. He was rehearsing when his mother said he passed out while performing a solo.

"When I got there, Daniel was already gone. My precious baby boy," Karolin Moshi said

Daniel loved musical theater and his dream was to have a career on Broadway.

Daniel was a senior at West Leyden High School, which has now created the Daniel Moshi Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship will go to students who are pursuing a four-year degree in fine arts.