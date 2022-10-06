Waukesha parade trial opening statements set for Thursday; Judge denies suspect's request to adjourn

Waukesha parade trial comes after 6 killed, dozens injured after Darrell Brooks accused of driving through those marching

The Waukesha Christmas Parade attack trial opening statements are expected to begin Thursday with suspect Darrell Brooks representing himself.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Opening statements are expected to get underway Thursday following delays in the Waukesha parade trial.

Darrell Brooks is asking a judge to adjourn the proceedings, saying he's come down with COVID symptoms.

The man on trial for the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack says he has come down with COVID symptoms.

Brooks is on trial for allegedly driving his SUV through the parade crowd last November killing six. The judge denied Brooks' request to adjourn.

For the third day in a row, Brooks, who is representing himself was removed from the courtroom.

Last week the judge decided to allow Brooks to represent himself at trial, finding that he suffers from a personality disorder and faces an uphill fight against an experienced prosecutorial team but is mentally competent.