Man accused of killing 6 in Waukesha holiday parade attack removed from court after outburst

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A Wisconsin suspect accused of killing six people at a holiday parade in Waukesha last year was escorted out of court after a verbal outburst.
Darrell Brooks began shouting at the judge shortly after he had to be woken up in court by his own attorneys.
The judge denied his motion to dismiss evidence gained during a search of his jail cell.
Brooks is set to be tried on multiple homicide charges in October. He pleaded not guilty to 77 charges.