Kenosha police pull elderly driver from burning car after sparking rim causes vehicle to catch fire

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Astonishing video shows Kenosha police pulling an elderly driver from a burning car Tuesday night.

Video released by the Kenosha Police Department shows officers trying to pull over a minivan that was driving on a flat tire. One of the wheels wears through the rubber entirely, and the rim begins making sparks on the road.

The driver did not comply with the officers' lights and sirens, and eventually the sparks caused the minivan to catch fire.

It was quickly engulfed in flames, even as it kept driving.

Eventually it stops, and in the video police quickly rush to help the 84-hyear-old driver out of the burning vehicle.

There were no serious injuries, Kenosha police said. Police have not commented on why the driver didn't stop or if any citations or charges have been or will be filed.