Arts & Entertainment

Holding 52 helium balloons, magician David Blaine floats over Arizona desert

(YouTube)

ARIZONA -- Up, up, and away! Magician David Blaine took to the sky in his latest death-defying feat Ascension.

Blaine was wearing a harness and held 52 helium-filled balloons. He reached above his projected altitude of 18,000 feet.

WATCH THE STUNT BELOW


He didn't even put his parachute on until he was approximately halfway up!

The event streamed exclusively on YouTube, which funded the project.

SEE ALSO: Nik Wallenda says he feels 'relief' after volcano high wire stunt
EMBED More News Videos

Daredevil Nik Wallenda said he's feeling relief after pulling off a history-making 1,800-foot highwire walk across an active volcano live on television Wednesday evening.


Once Blaine reached 23,000 feet up, he pulled a cord and began his skydive back to the ground.

He successfully pulled his parachute and then hit the ground running and with a cheer. He was welcomed back by his young daughter with a "You did it!"

Ascension had been scheduled to take place in New York City, but was rescheduled for Arizona due to the complexity of the project.

Blaine had been spotted practicing for this most recent stunt last month in Fresno.

RELATED: Boy's "Up" photoshoot with great grandparents
EMBED More News Videos

Rachel Perman, a photographer and mother of three, decided to do "magical shoots" for her children, who share the same birthday week. It was the perfect time to put her son's obsession with "Up" on full display.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmagicballoon
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL Region 4 COVID-19 restrictions take effect as state reports 1,492 new cases
Driver fatally shot, crashes vehicle on I-57 on South Side: ISP
CFD rescues residents of West Woodlawn building during extra-alarm blaze
Can I use a face shield instead of a mask?
Joe Biden announces trip to Kenosha following Trump's visit
Germany says Putin critic poisoned with nerve agent
What to do if you want to opt out of the payroll tax deferral
Show More
1 in custody after stolen car crashes into CFD truck on NW Side
Car stolen in South Shore with 4-year-old in back seat: police
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' season 29
Master P creates food brand alternative to Uncle Ben's
Operation Legend targets ex-cons with guns
More TOP STORIES News