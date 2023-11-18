David Foster's 'BOOP! The Musical' premiers in Chicago at the CIBC Theatre

Superstar composer and producer David Foster's 'BOOP! The Musical' has its world premiere this weekend at the CIBC Theatre.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Superstar composer and producer David Foster has written his first musical, "BOOP!" which has its world premiere this weekend at the CIBC Theatre.

"I'm the newbie, I'm the new kid on the block, if you can believe it at my age," Foster said. "We wanted it to be a family show and it is two hours of pure entertainment. It's gonna jump, it's gonna rock when we get the band up and running."

It's a Betty Boop fantasy set to music, signature "boop-boop-a-doo" and all.

"I didn't want to use that in anything because I thought that was stealing, but Betty uses that in almost every cartoon, there's a version of that boo-boop-a-doo. We found a couple choice places to put it in the show, it has to be there," said Foster.

He's already been in the recording studio with the show's leading lady.

"Our star, Jasmine, is ridiculously good," he said. "Which is exciting, because it would be great to have a star, but I think it's even better if you create a star."

He's done just about every job in show business except for this one, which he can now tick off his list.

"If we get there and I think we might, I'll be the most excited person you've ever met in your life," Foster said.

"BOOP! The Musical" opens Sunday at the CIBC Theatre and will play there through December 24. After that it heads to Broadway.