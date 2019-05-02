Deaf woman sexually assaulted, robbed in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the person who sexually assaulted a deaf woman and robbed her on the city's Southwest Side Thursday.Police said the attack happened in the 2700-block of West 65th Street just after 3 p.m. No specific details of the attack have been released. Police have also not released the age of the victim or any further details other than that she is deaf.No details about the suspect have been released. Police are waiting for an American Sign Language translator to fully interview the victim.Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is currently in custody.